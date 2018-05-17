Warriors brief: Should fans really be worried about blowout loss?

It is always amazing to watch the rollercoaster of emotions that fans display over the course of a playoff series. Fortunately for Warriors fans, three of the last four postseasons under Steve Kerr have not produced many drama-inducing losses, excluding the Memphis series from 2015 that went six games of course. It was the one postseason in 2016 when the Warriors overcame a 3-1 deficit to the Thunder in the Western Conference Finals, and then blew a 3-1 lead to the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, that Warriors fans felt the true ups and downs of playoff basketball.



And yet, is it possible that Warriors fans have gotten so used to winning that every loss stings a little more? Well this series has been an interesting sample size thus far. Following the Game 1 win in Houston, fans and media were exalting the Warriors as the clear favorite to win the series and perhaps even sweep the Rockets. Just two days later, after the Warriors were blown out in Houston in Game 2, the narrative has completely flipped. Doubt has crept into the minds of many and now an abundance of fans and media are wondering if it is too early to panic.



The answer to that question is yes, it is WAY too early to panic. Here are some statistics to show you why:



Over the last four postseasons when the Warriors lose, they typically get blown out, averaging a defeat of 13.7 points in each other their 18 total losses. (Side note: Do not take for granted the Warriors have only lost 18 times over the span of four playoffs so far. That in itself is an incredible feat)

Statistically there is also evidence to back the idea that the Warriors typically take their foot off the pedal once they come off a win in the playoffs in which they have the series lead. Including Game 2 of this series, in the 12 losses that follow a series leading win, the Warriors lost by an average of 15.2 points per game. In contrast, in the five losses the Warriors have endured after losing the previous game, they have lost by an average of 11.4 points per game. (They did have one loss to start a series when they lost by six to the Thunder in 2016).



History has shown that when the Warriors lose in the playoffs, there is a large enough sample size that suggests they will be blown out. Game 2 of this series was a perfect example of this. The best news for Warriors fans though: The Warriors are 11-5 following a playoff loss that does not close a series, winning the 11 games by an average margin of 16 points. So in conclusion: do not panic.



















Game Result/Schedule Game 1 Warriors 119, Rockets 106 Game 2 Rockets 127, Warriors 105 Game 3 Oakland -- Sunday, May 20th at 5pm Game 4 Oakland -- Tuesday, May 22nd at 6pm Game 5 Houston -- Thursday, May 24th at 6pm Game 6 Oakland -- Saturday, May 26th at 6pm Game 7 Houston -- Monday, May 28th at 6pm