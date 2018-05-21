Warriors break 60-year-old record in Game 3 win vs Rockets

NBC Sports Bay Area staff
NBC Sports BayArea

The Golden State Warriors blew the doors off of Oracle Arena in their 126-85 win against the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday. They also broke a record that lasted six decades

The Warriors not only played in another state and city, but in the Basketball Association of America (BAA), the professional league that merged with National Basketball League (NBL) in 1949 and became the NBA. Joe Fulks led the Warriors with 15 points that night, while John Logan paced the Bombers with 18. The Bombers folded in 1950. 

Steph Curry, who led the Warriors with 35 points in Game 3, scored more points on Sunday than Fulks and Logan combined. 

Game

Result/Schedule

Game 1

Warriors 119, Rockets 106

Game 2

Rockets 127, Warriors 105

Game 3

Warriors 126, Rockets 85

Game 4

Oakland -- Tuesday, May 22nd at 6pm

Game 5

Houston -- Thursday, May 24th at 6pm

Game 6

Oakland -- Saturday, May 26th at 6pm

Game 7

Houston -- Monday, May 28th at 6pm


