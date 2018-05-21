Warriors break 60-year-old record in Game 3 win vs Rockets

The Golden State Warriors blew the doors off of Oracle Arena in their 126-85 win against the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday. They also broke a record that lasted six decades.

Golden State's 41-point win (126-85) is the team's largest margin of victory ever in the postseason, passing the mark of 39 set by the Philadelphia Warriors in an 85-46 win over the St. Louis Bombers on April 6, 1948. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 21, 2018

The Warriors not only played in another state and city, but in the Basketball Association of America (BAA), the professional league that merged with National Basketball League (NBL) in 1949 and became the NBA. Joe Fulks led the Warriors with 15 points that night, while John Logan paced the Bombers with 18. The Bombers folded in 1950.

Steph Curry, who led the Warriors with 35 points in Game 3, scored more points on Sunday than Fulks and Logan combined.

Game Result/Schedule Game 1 Warriors 119, Rockets 106 Game 2 Rockets 127, Warriors 105 Game 3 Warriors 126, Rockets 85 Game 4 Oakland -- Tuesday, May 22nd at 6pm Game 5 Houston -- Thursday, May 24th at 6pm Game 6 Oakland -- Saturday, May 26th at 6pm Game 7 Houston -- Monday, May 28th at 6pm



