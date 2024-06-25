Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski signs multi-year shoe deal with Rigorer

Stephen Curry with Curry Brand and Under Armour, Klay Thompson with Anta and Andrew Wiggins with Peak, the Golden State Warriors have multiple members of their team with signature shoe deals. Brandin Podziemski will be the latest member of the Warriors to get the signature shoe treatment.

Coming off an impressive debut season with the Warriors that earned him a spot on the NBA’s All-Rookie first team, Brandon Podziemski has inked a multi-year shoe deal with Rigorer. According to Nick DePaula, Podziemski will begin developing his own signature shoe.

Via @NickDePaula on Twitter:

BREAKING: Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski has signed a multi-year shoe deal with Rigorer. 📄✍️ After being named to the All-Rookie 1st Team, @BrandinPodziem2 will begin the process of creating his own Signature Shoe with the brand for his second NBA season. pic.twitter.com/4W9Oo2kUyk — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) June 24, 2024

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is also an ambassador for the Singapore-based athletic brand. Reaves developed his own signature shoe with Rigorer last season.

