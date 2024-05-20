Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski named to NBA All-Rookie First Team

After an impressive rookie showcase with the Golden State Warriors, Bradin Podziemski has earned a spot on the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team.

Golden State’s 2023 first round pick was listed alongside Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama, Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren, Miami’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Charlotte’s Bradon Miller. Coming off the board at No. 19 in last year’s draft, Podziemski is the highest draft pick in the 2024 All-Rookie class.

In 74 games as a rookie, Podziemski averaged 9.2 points on 45.4% shooting from the field and 38.5% from deep to go along with 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 26.6. minutes per contest. Podziemski tallied 20 or more points four different times for the Warriors, including a career-high of 25 against the Los Angeles Clippers in Feb. The Santa Clara product notched seven double-doubles in his rookie campaign. Podziemski led the NBA with 38. charges drawn during the 2023-24 season.

While Podziemski represented the Warriors on the first team, Golden State’s other talented rookie was left off both the first and second All-Rookie NBA teams. Indiana product and 2024 second-round pick Trayce Jackson-Davis was snubbed from the All-Rookie honors.

Jackson-Davis carved out a key role with the Warriors in his rookie season, averaging 7.9 points on 70.2% from the field to go along with five rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.6 minutes per contest. The rookie center started 16 games for the Warriors, including the Golden State’s appearance in the play-in tournament against the Sacramento Kings.

Dallas center Dereck Lively II, Houston’s Amen Thompson, Utah’s Keyonte George, Oklahoma City’s Cason Wallace and Memphis forward GG Jackson earned spots on the NBA’s All-Rookie second team ahead of Jackson-Davis.

Jackson-Davis earned 42 second-place votes, trailing Jackson by only a point to make the second team.

Podziemski became the first member of the Warriors to earn a spot on the All-Rookie First Team since Eric Paschall in 2019-2020. Prior to Paschall and Podziemski, Harrison Barnes earned an All-Rookie first-team bid in 2012-13. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson both earned spots on the All-Rookie teams after their rookie seasons.

