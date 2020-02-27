Warriors' Bob Myers recalls NBA draft dinner with 'shy' Klay Thompson

There's nothing Warriors fans love more than a good Klay Thompson story.

So you should thank president of basketball operations/general manager Bob Myers for providing the latest tale.

Either just before or after the Warriors drafted Klay Thompson in 2011, Myers (who was assistant GM at the time), GM Larry Riley and the No. 11 overall pick went out to dinner together.

Let's just say that Klay wasn't very talkative.

"He barely said a word. He barely said anything," Myers told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic on the most recent episode of "The TK Show" podcast. "He's looking down at his plate. Couldn't tell if he was shy, insecure, scared.

"Didn't have any idea if he could play this kind of defense. Thought he was probably competitive. Put up big numbers at Washington State. The truth was, if you were at that dinner -- and you would have not been wrong -- got up and been like, 'This guy is not ready for the NBA.'

"So you have to factor all that in. And you say, 'Well, does it matter that he's been around it and his dad was in it? How do we make sense of all this?'"

Spoiler alert -- it turned out that Klay was ready for the NBA.

After Golden State traded Monta Ellis to the Milwaukee Bucks and inserted him into the starting lineup, Klay averaged 18.6 points, 3.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals over the final 28 games of his rookie season.

The three-time NBA champion is a five-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection and earned Second-Team All-Defense honors last season.

Solid draft pick.

