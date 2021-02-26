Warriors’ Bob Myers, Joe Lacob on hand to scout Jalen Green, Ignite

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — With several high-profile prospects on its roster, dozens have been on hand this season to scout the NBA G League Ignite at the Wide World of Sports Complex.

Among them: Golden State Warriors president Bob Myers and team owner Joe Lacob.

The two members of the Warriors arrived this week to watch their affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, along with other teams. On Friday, the two were part of a small group closely watching the Ignite face off against the Salt Lake City Stars.

Of course, the Ignite roster boasts two likely lottery picks in the NBA draft in Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga. Others, such as Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix, could also become draft picks next year after some strong individual performances this season.

After drafting James Wiseman with the second overall pick, the Warriors could potentially have two first-round picks next year, depending on where the Minnesota Timberwolves fall in the lottery.

Minnesota owes its first-round pick to Golden State, which is a top-three protected selection. The pick was included in the trade involving D’Angelo Russell last year and would convey to the Warriors if it falls outside of the top three.

Golden State’s own first-round pick is owed to the Oklahoma City Thunder but is protected for the first 20 picks.

With the potential to have a high lottery pick, the Warriors will do their fair share of homework on the Ignite prospects, along with the other players projected to be top picks next year. Certainly, the chance to watch them play in person will go a long way in their scouting.

The Ignite were 6-3 this season entering play on Friday versus the Stars.

