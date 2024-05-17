Warriors, Blue Streaks close CVC Lake Division softball season

May 17—ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Things did not start out the way the Madison softball team would have hoped Thursday afternoon.

But thanks to Kara Mekulsia, they more than ended well.

Mekulsia ripped a two-run triple in the fifth inning to cap a five-run inning for the Blue Streaks and put her team ahead of Edgewood 5-4.

From there, the junior retired nine of the final 10 batters she faced to preserve a 5-4 win and spoil Edgewood's opportunity to clinch a second straight outright Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division title.

Instead, the Warriors finished the season tied with Perry at 9-3, while Madison was second at 8-4.

The evening started with the continuation of a game that was suspended on April 17 with the score tied 0-0 in the seventh. Edgewood pushed a run across in the eighth inning to get the win.

Though the loss in the first game ended their hopes of a share of the league crown, Mekulsia said her team was nowhere ready to quit.

"The first game was disappointing," she said. "But, that didn't stop us from competing. We were ready."

They would have to be ready to rally.

The Warriors plated a run in the third and three more in the fourth, thanks to a pair of RBI doubles from Faith

Vencill and Natalie Ianetta.

The Madison offense, on the other hand, was very quiet until erupting in the fifth.

Ella Masony got Madison on the board with an RBI single.

Then, Addy Behm eached on an error.

Angaliah Fioritto popped out for the

second out of the inning, but back-to-back singles by Natlie Best and Zoey Brown set the table for Mekulsia, who said being a pitcher, she's used to pressure moments.

"Pitchers most definitely get a lot of pressure moments on them," Mekulsia said. "Just getting into counts, even 3-0 counts, but I was able to come out of that. Then with batting, I just try to put the bat on the ball."

Mekulsia smoked an offering from Edgewood pitcher Lucianna Paollilo deep to left field to chase both runners home.

"She wasn't going to let us lose," Madison coach David Negin said of his ace. "She plays a lot of ball, she's been in those situations and we have a lot of faith in her.

"When we got that lead, she took it to another level."

In the seventh, Edgewood had the top of the order up, but Mekulsia struck out the first two she faced including the leadoff hitter Ianetta on a 3-2 fastball.

She then got Paolillo on a ground ball to second to end it.

"She's a great pitcher," Edgewood coach Randy Vencill said. "It was good that we got to her early, but once they got momentum, that's tough to come back from and they just kept rolling."

Vencill acknowledged the loss would leave

a bit of a sour taste,

but did not wipe

away all they had to celebrate.

"It's tough for them, but not for me," the coach said. "I'm proud of what they accomplished this season.

"Obviously, you never want to share anything, but a share is better than having lost both games and not having anything."

Edgewood finished the season at 16-5 overall and will graduate just two seniors — his daughter McKenna and Julliaunna Gregory.