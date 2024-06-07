New Warriors on the block: Joe Giummule takes over Jupiter baseball for 2024-25 season

Jupiter baseball is under new management.

Joe Giummule was hired as Jupiter's new baseball coach for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year in the wake of former coach Kyle Young leaving to spend more time with his young family.

"Joe brings a rich baseball pedigree down from Broward County from the ," Jupiter athletic director Scott Selvidge said in a statement on the hire. "We were looking for someone who has built programs from the bottom up, and again, to compete in a large classification and hopefully bring us another state championship."

"We're excited about what's done down there,' Selvidge continued. "We're looking forward to him bringing his ideas and his tradition to Jupiter, and we're looking forward to taking the next step in Jupiter Warriors baseball."

For Giummule, the decision to leave after a successful tenure with Taravella baseball came down to "family, school, and baseball," expressing that the move checked all three boxes.

"To leave what I'm leaving, it would have to be something special, and I think it is," he said. "It had to be a complete package deal as far as great school, great baseball, and now the living situation is going to be great."

Jupiter baseball welcomes new head coach Joe Giummule.

Giummule started his coaching career at Deerfield Beach before moving onto Coral Glades, Sebastian River, South Broward, Pompano -- where the team had three district championships, two regional finals, and a Final Four appearance under his leadership -- and finally Taravella.

"The position was open, we found a house, we sold our house in a day, and it just seemed like all the pieces were aligned," Giummule said. "I put Jupiter up there as one of the top three schools all across the board in the state."

Giummule is set to meet the team this coming Monday for the first time, something he's excited for.

"I want to get to know these guys a bit," he said. "I want to take a deep breath, soak it in for a minute. Rome wasn't built overnight."

