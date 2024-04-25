Warriors blast past McCreary Central

Apr. 25—After bouncing back in a major way with a 16 run victory over Wayne County on Monday, the Warriors were back on the road Tuesday for their second district contest against McCreary Central. This one went much like the first between the two opponents, as Southwestern was able to ride a strong offense to a 13-3 win in five innings.

Lexi Martin led the way with four RBI's for the Warriors, with Jordyn McDonald adding three of her own. Brynn Troxell, Kylie Dalton, Abigail Whitescarver, Macie Gwin and Arabella Lowery each had one RBI apiece in the win. McDonald hit two doubles, with Lowery and Troxell each hitting one, while Dalton struck a triple. Troxell added three stolen bases in the contest, with Whitescarver, McDonald and Dalton each stealing two. McDonald had the win on the mound, going all five innings and allowing three runs on three hits with one walk and eight strikeouts. McCreary Central was led by junior Ava Stephens with two RBI's and a home run.

Southwestern improves to 14-7 and will be back at home for one game on Thursday to take on Rockcastle County before traveling to Casey County on Friday.

