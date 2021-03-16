Warriors bench reacts to Kyle Kuzma's airball on technical free throw

Warriors bench loves Kuzma's airball on technical free throw originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Kuzma is a career 72.8 percent free throw shooter.

But in the second quarter at Chase Center on Monday night, the young Los Angeles Lakers wing looked like he had never taken a shot from the charity stripe before.

After Warriors rookie James Wiseman was given a technical foul for elbowing Lakers forward Montrezel Harrell in the nose, Kuzma stepped to the line for the technical free throw.

James Wiseman was given a tech for this play pic.twitter.com/cm2YvFE9VZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 16, 2021

Kuzma didn't even come close to making the shot and the Warriors' bench couldn't contain their laughter, Draymond Green included.

Even Harrell had a funny reaction to Kuzma missing the shot wide left.

The Warriors' bench after the air ball 💀 💀 💀 pic.twitter.com/lLqUr9NbTg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 16, 2021

Injured Warriors center Marquese Chriss joined the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast and agreed with analyst Kelenna Azubuike that he doesn't think he has ever seen an airballed free throw.

The Warriors got a good chuckle at Kuzma's expense, but the Lakers got the last laugh in the first half, taking a 65-50 lead into halftime.