Warriors’ attention to detail the difference in 2024

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – The winning tradition of Chilhowie baseball runs deep – all you have to do is take a look at the sign that welcomed you to Warrior Field.

Decals of district champion seasons dating back to the 1970s are a constant reminder of the success the program has produced for decades.

That success has continued as of late, as well. Chilhowie has claimed the Region 1D championship three times in the last four seasons. But, the last three campaigns have all come to an end at the same juncture – in the Class 1 state quarterfinals to Region 1C power, Auburn.

But, the 2023 loss lit a fire under this group that smoldered into this spring.

“On the way back from that game on the bus, we brought each player up that was returning,” head coach Jeff Robinson explained Monday. “We said ‘Guys, what are we going to do different? Are you satisfied with just making it to this game? What are we going to do different to get past this game?'”

This year at 21-3, it’s been another successful season for Robinson and the Warriors – and it’s all come from attention to detail.

“We just kind of felt like we were letting little things slip away from us,” Robinson explained. “We said, when you get that far, there’s going to be something small that determines the game. We focused on little things – I mean I’ve been on these guys all year.”

“I know that saying like the back of my hand now,” senior infielder and pitcher Isaac Booth smiled.

But, the team has bought in and they’re playing with a confidence that’s hard to miss.

“Like Coach Robinson said, we’ve lost the past three years and we’re ready to take that next step,” senior first baseman Connor Smith said. “We’re all winners on this team and we’re ready to win.”

Tuesday’s Class 1 quarterfinal will not come against Auburn as in years past. Instead, Chilhowie will host Fort Chiswell at Warrior Field at 3 p.m.

“It’s just, we’re playing against ourselves,” Booth explained. I feel like, against them, if we do the little things right – we’ll come out with a win.”

