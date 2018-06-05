Warriors assistant shares story from Rockets series that got Curry going: 'He was upset'

You shouldn't "poke the bear" or "wake a sleeping giant."

In Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Steph Curry was the bear and/or giant and Kendrick Perkins provided the motivation.

Curry airballed a corner 3-pointer as the third quarter expired, dropping him to 6-for-18 from the field.

He somewhat stumbled over Kendrick Perkins and this happened:

Curry's fourth quarter: 16 points, 5-for-5 from deep.

"That's a pattern of his," Warriors assistant Bruce Fraser said on KNBR 680. "He may be not going great or just kind of cruising, and the next thing you know either he hits a big shot and that gets him going, or somebody upsets him.

"I think it was the Houston series -- someone scored over the top of him and made a gesture that he was too small and that got him going. He was upset about that.

"And then last night, the Perkins thing. So yeah -- you don't want to get Steph upset or get him going because he's too good. And all it takes is a bit of a spark.

"And sometimes, he doesn't even need that. He's not always movitated by something. He's got his own motivation.

"If something clicks and he gets going, watch out."

