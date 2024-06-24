Warriors assistant coach takes Cleveland head coaching job

(KRON) – Former Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson is heading to Believe-land. The Cleveland Cavaliers have hired Atkinson for the head coach position, according to ESPN.

Former Cleveland coach, J.B. Bickerstaff, was dismissed from his position after five years and the Cavaliers appeared in the playoffs for two consecutive years.

Atkinson has head coaching experience with the Brooklyn Nets from 2016 through 2020, where he coached Cavs center Jarrett Allen and guard Caris LeVert. During his tenure, the Nets made one playoff appearance. After stepping down from the Nets, Atkinson accepted the assistant coach role for the Warriors, where the team went on to win the 2022 NBA Championship.

Atkinson also has worked as an assistant coach for the New York Knicks, the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Clippers.

