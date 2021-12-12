Warriors assign Klay Thompson to G League

Marc J. Spears: The Warriors say they have assigned guard Klay Thompson and center James Wiseman to the team’s G League affiliate.

The Warriors say they have assigned guard Klay Thompson and center James Wiseman to the team’s G League affiliate. – 7:04 PM

the season is pretty enjoyable, which is wild when you consider the amount of talent that’s entirely off screen: zion, kawhi, kyrie, klay, simmons, etc. – 3:42 PM

📅 On this day in 2008, the @Denver Nuggets Carmelo Anthony erupted for 33 points in the third quarter of a 116-105 win over the Timberwolves.

Anthony tied George Gervin’s NBA record for most points in a quarter. Their mark was later eclipsed by Kevin Love (34) and Klay Thompson (37). pic.twitter.com/OUsVWsPK8R – 2:01 PM

Stephen Curry needs 10 3-pointers to pass Ray Allen for the most all-time.

Curry has 22 career games with 10 3-pointers, more than the next 5 players on the list combined (16).

Klay Thompson is 2nd on the list with 5 such games. – 12:34 AM

Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson will not travel on the Warriors’ upcoming five-game road trip, per Kerr. Team returns home for a Dec. 20th game against the Kings. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / December 6, 2021

Ron Kroichick: Steph Curry on Klay Thompson’s eventual return: “Thank God he still remembers how to shoot the ball. That hasn’t changed at all. It seems like he has good pep in his step, good energy.” #Warriors -via Twitter / December 4, 2021

Melissa Rohlin: Stephen Curry when asked about Klay Thompson’s progress. “Thank God he still remembers how to shoot the ball,” he said. -via Twitter @melissarohlin / December 4, 2021