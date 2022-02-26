Warriors assign James Wiseman to G League Santa Cruz

Although he’s yet to suit up for a game this season, James Wiseman’s return to the Golden State Warriors seems to be nearing.

As he enters the finals stages of his extended rehab from a meniscus injury that cut his rookie season short, the 2020 No. 2 overall pick from the NBA draft has been assigned to Golden State’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz.

Via @WarriorsPR on Twitter:

Warriors assign James Wiseman to Santa Cruz pic.twitter.com/IwXaj41oxe — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 25, 2022

Wiseman’s latest assignment to the G League will be his third trip to Santa Cruz during his rehab. While Klay Thompson was ramping up to return to the court, Wiseman joined his fellow rehabbing teammate for assignments in Santa Cruz during Nov. and Dec.

Although he will join the team in Santa Cruz, Wiseman won’t make an appearance in a G League game. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Wiseman will practice and scrimmage with the G League Warriors.

Via @anthonyVslater on Twitter:

This is for a scrimmage/practice today, not tomorrow’s Santa Cruz game https://t.co/IpkGOUz3pv — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 25, 2022

Wiseman has recently progressed to the 5-on-5 scrimmage period of his rehab. At a recent scrimmage with his Golden State teammates, Wiseman showed off his bounce with a putback dunk after a Steph Curry missed 3-pointer.

Before his rookie season came to a close, Wiseman averaged 11.5 points on 51.9% shooting from the field with 5.8 rebounds in 39 games.

