Warriors aren’t rushing to negotiate with Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson looks set to enter unrestricted free agency. The Golden State Warriors’ veteran sharpshooter’s contract expired at the end of the season, and currently, there is no extension in place. As such, Thompson is free to discuss contractual terms with any team in the NBA, making him a legitimate flight risk in the summer.

According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Golden State’s front office ‘maintains a desire’ to keep Thompson around if they can find a deal that works for everyone. However, they haven’t been moving at a pace that would illustrate their eagerness to ensure Thompson doesn’t embark on a new chapter in his career.

“The Warriors maintain a desire to retain Thompson at the right price once other aspects of their roster retool get clarified,” Slater reported. “But they haven’t exactly been beating down his door to work out the framework for an extension (which can be signed at any time). In turn, the 34-year-old Thompson appears ready to test free-agency waters, exploring external options for the first time in his career.”

Thompson is reportedly drawing interest from the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers. There will likely be other teams that test the waters on his willingness to leave the Bay Area once the postseason begins.

Nevertheless, Thompson has repeatedly discussed his desire to remain with Golden State and retire as a one-team player. However, the role and finances on offer will undoubtedly play a part. The font office will likely pick up the pace as the free agency period draws closer, especially if they wish to keep their veteran core intact for a few more years.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire