Warriors' Green injured against Rockets

Draymond Green hurt his ankle against the Houston Rockets on Saturday and did not return.

Draymond Green suffered a left ankle sprain during the Golden State Warriors' clash with the Houston Rockets.

Green stepped on the foot of Warriors team-mate DeMarcus Cousins in the second half on Saturday and the three-time NBA All-Star headed to the locker room soon after.

The Warriors then announced Green – who had to be helped up and off the floor – would not return against the Rockets.

Green is averaging 7.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the reigning champions this season.

The Warriors came into Saturday's game with a 42-16 record and top of the Western Conference following the All-Star break.

