As Warriors announce jersey retirements, Tim Hardaway is left to wonder

Warriors co-chairman and CEO Joe Lacob has announced that both Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala will have their jerseys retired and up in the rafters at Chase Center. While that was generally viewed as a respectful acknowledgment of the success both players brought to Golden State, it's rubbing some people the wrong way.

Friends of another prominent player from Warriors' history -- Tim Hardaway -- feel as if his number should be retired first.

"I got friends in Chicago that are saying: ‘That's some B.S.'" Hardaway said on KNBR's Murph & Mac Show on Monday. "And they want to email Joe Lacob and Bob Myers and they want to tell them ‘well how come my number isn't retired and not going up in the rafters?'"

Hardaway spent six seasons with the Warriors, just as Iguodala did. Durant, on the other hand, was only in Golden State for three years. According to Hardaway's friends, tenure should matter.

However, Hardaway isn't pushing that narrative. Sure, he'd like to have his number retired by the Dubs -- it's already been retired by the Miami Heat -- but he understands why they've already chosen to do so for Durant and Iguodala.

"But, you know they deserve it, you know they won championships, man," Hardaway said. "They won championships, they was there, not to say I shouldn't be up there, but you know I can feel what Joe Lacob is saying and he wanna bring them joy and show them gratitude for what they did for the city."

The Warriors currently have six numbers officially retired. While they've already bookmarked spots for two more, there's no reason to believe they'll stop there.