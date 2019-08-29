Warriors announce coaching staff changes with eye to player development

The Warriors will look a lot different in the upcoming 2019-20 season, with a revamped roster and a brand-new arena. But there will be some changes to the coaching staff, as well.

Golden State announced additions and changes to its coaching staff Thursday, which notably includes four new player development coaches: Aaron Miles, Theo Robertson, Luke Loucks and Seth Cooper.

Miles has been the head coach of the G League Warriors in Santa Cruz for the past two seasons. Miles led the team to a 34-16 record last year, the second-best mark in franchise history. Miles also served as the head coach of the Warriors' Summer League team this past season.

Robertson is back with the Warriors staff after spending the 2018-19 season as the Detroit Pistons' assistant video coordinator. He previously worked with Golden State during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

Loucks was promoted after initially joining the Warriors in the summer of 2016, and Cooper comes after two seasons as an assistant coach with the University of Illinois at Chicago.

The four new coaches join a beefed-up player development staff led by assistant coach and director of player development Chris DeMarco. With the Warriors preaching a youth movement this season -- they have eight players 25 years old or younger -- it's clear the organization is placing a bigger emphasis on player development.

Miles, Roberston, Loucks and Cooper join head coach Steve Kerr's staff, which retains Mike Brown, Jarron Collins, Bruce Fraser and Ron Adams as assistants.

