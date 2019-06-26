Warriors announce 2019 NBA Summer League roster, broadcast schedule originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Warriors announced their roster and broadcast schedule for NBA Summer League in Sacramento and Las Vegas.

They will play in the California Classic in Sacramento:

-July 1 vs the Kings at 8 p.m.

-July 2 vs the Lakers at 6 p.m.

-July 3 vs the Heat at 12 p.m.





And then in Las Vegas:

-July 5 vs the Hornets at 6 p.m.

-July 6 vs the Raptors at 9 p.m.

-July 8 vs the Lakers at 8:30 p.m. (on NBC Sports Bay Area)

-July 10 vs the Nuggets at 8:30 p.m.







The roster includes 2018 first-round pick Jacob Evans and 2019 draft picks Jordan Poole, Alen Smailagic and Eric Paschall.

Additionally, big man Damian Jones -- the No. 30 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft -- will suit up in Sacramento only.

Jones sustained a torn pectoral muscle on Dec. 1 and didn't return until the Western Conference finals against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jimmer Fredette -- the No. 10 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft (Klay Thompson went No. 11) -- will take the floor for the Dubs.

The 30-year-old played in China the past three seasons before finishing the 2018-19 campaign with the Phoenix Suns.

The full roster:

NO PLAYER POS HT WT BORN PRIOR TO NBA/FROM NBA EXP. 00 Ky Bowman G 6-1 188 6/16/97 Boston College/USA R 40 Malik Dunbar F 6-6 230 1/27/96 Auburn/USA R 10 Jacob Evans III G 6-6 210 6/18/97 Cincinnati/USA R 33 Jimmer Fredette G 6-2 195 2/25/89 Brigham Young University/USA 6 15 Ebuka Izundu C 6-10 232 6/28/96 Miami/Nigeria R 25 Damian Jones* C 7-0 245 6/30/95 Vanderbilt/USA 2 18 Dedric Lawson C-F 6-9 235 10/1/97 Kansas/USA R 19 Kevin McClain G 6-3 190 10/21/96 Belmont/USA R 7 Eric Paschall F 6-9 255 11/4/96 Villanova/USA R 3 Jordan Poole G 6-5 195 6/19/99 Michigan/USA R 31 Davon Reed F-G 6-5 208 6/11/95 Miami/USA 2 22 Malachi Richardson F-G 6-6 205 1/5/96 Syracuse/USA 3 44 Brandon Sampson G 6-5 184 5/1/97 LSU/USA 1 6 Alen Smailagic C-F 6-10 215 8/18/00 Santa Cruz Warriors (G League)/Serbia R 8 Juan Toscano-Anderson F 6-6 209 3/10/93 Marquette/USA R 20 Travis Wear F 6-10 230 9/21/90 UCLA/USA 2



