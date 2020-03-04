Warriors' Andrew Wiggins showcases passing with 10 assists vs. Nuggets

Drew Shiller
NBC Sports BayArea

Andrew Wiggins was really good in the Warriors' upset win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old scored 22 points on a very efficient 9-for-16 overall, grabbed five rebounds and also recorded one steal and one block.

But the most impressive aspect of his performance was the 10 assists.

"His passing is better than I knew," coach Steve Kerr told reporters. "What's most encouraging is when he gets going downhill with the floor spread, he really sees the floor and finds the open guy well.

"It's easy to picture Steph and Klay on the perimeter, with Andrew with the ball in his hands and how fun that's going to be for our group."

Let's dive into the film, shall we?

The next highlight is exactly what Kerr was referring to when he said Wiggins sees the floor when he gets going downhill. Instead of taking a tough shot over two defenders, he kicks it out to a wide open Damion Lee:

The next clip is very similar to the first, and shows how Wiggins makes the correct read again:

For his fourth assist, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft properly pushed ahead to force the defender to help and then delivered the pass at the perfect time with perfect placement:

Here's two more dimes for your viewing pleasure:

"Andrew has been a great fit, great teammate," Kerr said. "He's doing a helluva job defensively. He fits with what we're trying to do, so we're lucky to have him."

