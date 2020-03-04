Warriors' Andrew Wiggins showcases passing with 10 assists vs. Nuggets

Andrew Wiggins was really good in the Warriors' upset win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old scored 22 points on a very efficient 9-for-16 overall, grabbed five rebounds and also recorded one steal and one block.

But the most impressive aspect of his performance was the 10 assists.

"His passing is better than I knew," coach Steve Kerr told reporters. "What's most encouraging is when he gets going downhill with the floor spread, he really sees the floor and finds the open guy well.

"It's easy to picture Steph and Klay on the perimeter, with Andrew with the ball in his hands and how fun that's going to be for our group."

Let's dive into the film, shall we?

Andrew Wiggins' 1st of 10 assists = he calls for the ball screen, gets trapped, recognizes Barton helping in the paint on rolling Chriss, delivers pass to opposite corner for Mulder 3-pointer pic.twitter.com/3SljPUTV9j — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) March 4, 2020

The next highlight is exactly what Kerr was referring to when he said Wiggins sees the floor when he gets going downhill. Instead of taking a tough shot over two defenders, he kicks it out to a wide open Damion Lee:

Andrew Wiggins dished out 10 assists tonight. I think this was my favorite one pic.twitter.com/ukmw1tjMkP — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) March 4, 2020

The next clip is very similar to the first, and shows how Wiggins makes the correct read again:

Andrew Wiggins' 3rd of 10 assists = him once again getting trapped, looking for Chriss on the roll, recognizing Barton in helpside, then passing to Mulder in the corner for 3 pic.twitter.com/LfW0dfTI15 — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) March 4, 2020

For his fourth assist, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft properly pushed ahead to force the defender to help and then delivered the pass at the perfect time with perfect placement:

Transition 👌 from JP pic.twitter.com/58BOs6MbTk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 4, 2020

Here's two more dimes for your viewing pleasure:

Wiggins ⬆️ Chriss ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QnTjcRewKh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 4, 2020

Dubs dominating on both ends of the court 💪 pic.twitter.com/wjQX8uRwla — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 4, 2020

"Andrew has been a great fit, great teammate," Kerr said. "He's doing a helluva job defensively. He fits with what we're trying to do, so we're lucky to have him."

