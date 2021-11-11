Warriors' Andrew Wiggins posterizes T-Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns

Wiggins posterizes ex-teammate Towns in terrific first half originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Perhaps it was due to facing his former team, but Andrew Wiggins played with a little something extra Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He got off to a tremendous start, and ultimately didn't miss a single shot in the first half.

But without a doubt, one basket stood out among the rest.

Midway through the second quarter, Wiggins got the ball in the corner. Instead of launching a wide-open 3-pointer, he drove to the hoop, elevated, and posterized his former teammate, Karl-Anthony Towns.

Wiggs soared right over KAT 😲 pic.twitter.com/umHFPsiQgQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 11, 2021

That's the kind of aggression the Warriors would love to see more consistently from Wiggins. Though it's hard to complain with his production in the first half.

Wiggins set a season-high with 22 points in the first half alone, shooting a perfect 9-for-9 from the field. He sent Golden State into halftime with a 69-54 lead with a lay-in at the buzzer.

Wiggins beat the clock and the bench LOVED IT 😂 pic.twitter.com/ghkeZJBlPR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 11, 2021

A lot went right for the Warriors in the first half on Wednesday night, and Wiggins was at the center of all of it.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast