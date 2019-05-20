Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green are NBA's version of Patriots' Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

The Golden State Warriors are on the cusp of another NBA Finals. It will be their fifth consecutive berth and they could clinch it as soon as Monday in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Their dynasty — the Warriors won three of those four previous finals — falls on the backs of many players but most importantly the chemistry they have with each other. In the series against the Trail Blazers, it’s Draymond Green who has garnered the most attention and questions on if he’s the team’s “most underrated player.”

His connection with superstar Stephen Curry has brought a large comparison by Andre Iguodala, who is questionable for Game 4, to the NFL’s dynasty of the New England Patriots and their superstars.

From Marcus Thompson II at The Athletic:

“They’re Brady and Gronk,” Andre Iguodala said of Curry and Green after the game. “The black version.”

Both Green and Curry laughed when hearing Iguodala’s comparison. Curry had a question.

“Wait,” he asked. “Who’s who?”

Thompson goes on to attempt to answer the question, but it seems either Warrior could be either quarterback Tom Brady or retired tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Foundations of respective dynasties

The Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl in February, making it six titles in nine trips since the 2001 season. They’re on a streak of 10 consecutive seasons winning the AFC East division title, the first to do so in NFL history.

Brady, 41, has been at the helm for every one and like Curry had to prove he was worth a look. They are the leaders of their respective teams on respective coasts.

Gronkowski, who turned 30 last week, retired in March although not everyone believes he’ll stay that way. He has three Super Bowl wins in his nine-year career. Like Green, he is an outspoken athlete who plays with visible passion.

They served as the backbone for the Patriots since 2010, no matter who was lining up at receiver or shoring up their defense.

Curry, 31, and Green, 29, have been together since the latter was drafted by the Warriors in 2012. They recruited Kevin Durant together in 2016 and are doing it without him again now as he sits out the conference finals with an injured calf. Their pick-and-roll and aggressiveness have proved lethal.

The biggest difference may simply be that Green isn’t always talked about in the same breath as his Warriors teammates. Curry and Klay Thompson are the “Splash Brothers.” Curry and Durant are explosive together.

Curry and Green combined to push the Warriors to a 57-33 second-half in Game 3 for another comeback victory that pushed the Trail Blazers one loss from a season coda.

The next step in a comparison is to match the Patriots’ championship.

Stephen Curry, left, and Draymond Green are compared to the Patriots' Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

