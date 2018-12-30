Warriors' Andre Iguodala ejected for 'hostile act' at halftime vs. Blazers originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala ejected from the game against the Trail Blazers on Saturday night in Portland for what officials deemed a "hostile act."

After losing his dribble in the final seconds of the first half, Iguodala responded to the halftime horn by grabbing the ball near half court and throwing into the crowd at Moda Center.

Did Andre deserve to be ejected for this? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Yvkjy7ZyqH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 30, 2018

The officiating crew – crew chief Josh Tiven, Jacyn Goble and Gediminas Petraitis – reviewed the toss and concluded Iguodala throw was with enough force to be considered a hostile act worthy of ejection.

As a result of the technical foul, Tiven awarded Portland a free throw at the start of the second half. Damian Lillard converted the shot and the Warriors took possession with a 58-51 lead.

Iguodala was scoreless, taking no shots, in 12 minutes in the first half.