Warriors among those interested in Goran Dragic

Marc Stein: I think (Goran Dragic) wants to play. Somebody just brought up the Warriors, they’re another team that has interest. I don’t know yet where Dragic is going. But he has a lot of options.

Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

This week’s Heat Check podcast: More talk about the Heat’s halfcourt offense and how big of a concern it is. Also, a discussion about a stacked Eastern Conference, Victor Oladipo, Goran Dragic and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

Apple; podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hea… – 9:10 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Goran Dragic gave up $819,835 in his buyout with the San Antonio Spurs, a league source tells @spotrac.

That should be roughly what Dragic will make back in a prorated veteran minimum deal for the rest of this season. – 9:11 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

From @Callie Caplan: Goran Dragic is finally available to reunite with Luka Doncic, but Mavs don’t plan on buyout signing dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:07 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavs GM Nico Harrison: “You only have so many roster spots.”

Goran Dragic is finally available to reunite with Luka Doncic, but Mavs don’t plan on buyout signing dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:07 PM

RJ Marquez @KSATRJ

Spurs announced they have waived guard Goran Dragić.

Dragić was acquired along with a protected first round pick from Toronto last week. SA sent Thad Young to the Raptors in the deal. @Shams Charania reported Dragic agreed to a contract buyout with SA. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo – 11:19 AM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Spurs have waived Goran Dragic – 10:18 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs have officially waived Goran Dragic.

1 open roster spot now – 10:16 AM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Goran Dragic is the No. 3 player on my buyout board, and the first of the top tier to wriggle free:

theathletic.com/3122682/2022/0… – 9:56 AM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Let the Goran Dragic bidding begin!!! – 9:56 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Spurs-Dragic reach buyout agreement sportando.basketball/en/spurs-dragi… – 9:44 AM

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

As expected, Goran Dragic has agreed to a buyout with the #Spurs. Sources say the #Bucks, #Lakers, #Clippers and #Warriors – among others – are all interested in acquiring the veteran PG. – 9:43 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Goran Dragic reportedly agrees to buyout with Spurs

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 9:38 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Goran Dragic has agreed to a contract buyout with the Spurs and is entering free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. A slew of teams will now pursue the 14-year veteran. – 9:17 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

ICYMI, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers good showing in a loss to Golden State, AD perhaps falling into old bad habits, and Goran Dragic buyout pursuit rumors. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 7:13 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

After a quiet trade deadline, the #Lakers need to land Goran Dragic.

#LakeShow #NBA

sportscasting.com/nba-buyout-mar… – 4:00 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Monday's @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discussed a good showing (except from LeBron and AD) against Golden State, the Lakers' mood, and whether is Goran Dragic is even kinda realistic as a buyout add.

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:42 AM

Keith Smith: Although it was announced yesterday, it appears Goran Dragic was actually waived by the Spurs on Monday. That means Dragic will clear waivers at 5PM ET today, assuming he’s not claimed. The Oklahoma City Thunder are the only team with the ability to claim Dragic off waivers. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / February 16, 2022

And there certainly are spots elsewhere that could guarantee more playoff-race playing time than the Heat. — But also consider that Dragic has regularly been working out in South Florida at Stan Remy’s gym. — Including working with Markieff Morris, as the sidelined Heat forward sought more work. — Dragic also has been a regular at FTX Arena, including while still on Toronto’s roster. -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / February 16, 2022

Tom Orsborn: Spurs announce they have waived Dragic. -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / February 15, 2022