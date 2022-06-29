Warriors allow Juan Toscano-Anderson, Chris Chiozza to hit unrestricted free agency, neither likely to return

Anthony Slater: The Warriors are not extending qualifying offers to Juan Toscano-Anderson ($2.1 million) or Chris Chiozza ($1.9 million) before the deadline today, per source. Both JTA and Chiozza are now unrestricted free agents, free to sign elsewhere and unlikely to return to the Warriors.

Jay King @ByJayKing

I will always believe in Juan Toscano-Anderson. – 4:43 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The Warriors are not extending qualifying offers to Juan Toscano-Anderson ($2.1 million) or Chris Chiozza ($1.9 million) before the deadline today, per source. Both JTA and Chiozza are now unrestricted free agents, free to sign elsewhere and unlikely to return to the Warriors. – 4:19 PM

Klutch Sports Group: Welcome @juanonjuan10! On Thursday, Juan became the first player of Mexican descent to win an NBA championship. #Klutch -via Twitter / June 21, 2022

As the Warriors celebrated with fans across San Francisco streets, Juan Toscano-Anderson gave an emotional interview that highlighted his unique journey. “I’ve been waiting my whole life for this moment” he said. “I’m at the edge of my profession, you know? he said. “What are they going to say to me? I don’t care what nobody says to me. If you don’t have a ring don’t talk to me,” he said with a smile on his face. -via NBC Bay Area / June 20, 2022

JTA shared he was homeless three times in his life, transferred schools several times and lived in approximately 12 different households throughout his life. “I’m not supposed to be here, so this is just a dream come through,” he said. “That’s the message that I want to send. Just work hard. You only got one life.” “It’s a dream come true, it’s inexplicable.” -via NBC Bay Area / June 20, 2022