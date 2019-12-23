Warriors' Alen Smailagic named All NBA G League Showcase First Team

The Santa Cruz Warriors took care of business over the weekend in Las Vegas.

The Sea Dubs won both of their games at the G League Showcase, and one of their big men was rewarded for his contributions.

Alen Smailagic -- the No. 39 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft -- took home First Team honors.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

🗣️ congrats to the All #GLeagueShowcase 1st Team pic.twitter.com/DR8aQDyszC — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 23, 2019

The 6-foot-10 forward recorded 19 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks against Raptors 905 on Friday, and racked up 24 points, four rebounds and two steals against the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario on Sunday.

Story continues

an assignee coming up in the clutch 💪 | Alen Smailagic | #GLeagueShowcase



19 PTS | 11 REB | 3 AST | 2 BLK@warriors ➡️ @GLeagueWarriors pic.twitter.com/vA7mINUlod



— NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 20, 2019

😃😁 with the SLAM to start it off 💪 pic.twitter.com/ScF2yWJ9Mr — Santa Cruz Warriors (@GLeagueWarriors) December 22, 2019

🗣 from @warriors assignee Alen Smailagic after a victorious #GLeagueShowcase finale with the @GLeagueWarriors 💯



24 PTS | 4 REB | 8-14 FGM | 2 STL pic.twitter.com/ScZJnm0n6H



— NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 22, 2019

It's unclear when Smailagic will make his NBA debut with the Warriors.

"We want him to play as much as possible in Santa Cruz," coach Steve Kerr told reporters last week. "This year really is about continuing his development. He's 19. If you look at our roster here, we're overloaded at center. So it's not like if we brought him up, he would play a ton.

"We'll bring him up at some point for sure, and get him out on the floor. But the bulk of the season will be about him playing big minutes in Santa Cruz. That's the best way for him to develop."

With Santa Cruz's next game not until Saturday, it's possible that Smailagic will be wearing street clothes and sitting behind Golden State's bench during games on Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Warriors' Alen Smailagic named All NBA G League Showcase First Team originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area