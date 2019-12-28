Warriors' Alen Smailagic calls self 'Bucket Man,' impresses in debut

SAN FRANCISCO -- About 20 minutes after his NBA debut, 19-year-old Warriors rookie Alen Smailigic was in a particularly giddy mood.

As Golden State teammate Marquese Chriss conducted an interview describing the Serbian's first game, Smailagic loudly proclaimed his newly christened identity.

"I'm bucket man!"

During his brief stint in Friday's 105-96 win over the Phoenix Suns, Smailagic lived up to his self-proclaimed nickname.

Smailagic scored four points and grabbed a rebound in five minutes, helping the Warriors win their fourth straight game. For the last 15 months, the Serbian teenager has toiled in the G League, and the Warriors drafted him in the second round six months ago. But as Friday's brief stretch proved, he's earning a cult following in and out of Golden State's locker room.

Smailagic's debut was made possible by the absence of fellow big man Omari Spellman, who left the bench with an undisclosed illness. The Serbian took advantage, taking a pass from Marquese Chriss around eight minutes into the first quarter, utilizing a pump fake and calmly laying in his first bucket.

A minute later, he boxed out Suns forward Mikal Bridges, secured an offensive rebound and put in his third and fourth point of the night, simultaneously earning more minutes and praise from his teammates along the way.

"I think it was really good," Warriors forward Draymond Green said of Smailagic's debut. "My assistant coach from high school told me years ago if a coach gives you two minutes, you make him give you four. If he gives you four, you make him give you eight. I think Steve Kerr gave him two minutes, and I was at the table to check in for him and he made him give him four."

Coinciding with the rookie's performance was the decibel increase from the crowd each time he touched the ball. When he found himself alone for his final 3-point attempt of the night, the crowd rose in anticipation of a make that never came. Following the game, his teammates matched the crowd's enthusiasm.

"His name is 'Smiley,' man," Chriss told NBC Sports Bay Area. "You can't be mad at nobody named Smiley. You got to love that. He's such a young kid man, everybody wants to see him succeed and I think that's part of it.

"He's going to be really good. He's different, he's a young guy and I think he's going to be really good. He's got a lot of time to develop and where he's at right now, it's crazy."

A peek into the teenager's relationship with the group was evident. As Chriss spoke, the Serbian playfully bantered.

"That's what I thought," he joked when Chriss finished complimenting him.

Similar exchanges paint the picture of how the Warriors have collectively put their arms around their newest "little brother." During Smailagic's short tenure with Golden State, he has developed the habit of greeting his teammates saying, "What up, Slime?" in an ode to his second nickname, "Big Slime."

While in the G League, two-way guard Ky Bowman made a habit of exposing the Serbian to American music, including some from Ohio musician Trippy Redd, in an effort to make the rookie feel comfortable.

"He's a great dude," Bowman admitted. "Great dude to hang around, great energy. He doesn't talk much but when he does, it's positive."

Off-court initiation aside, the rookie has shown promise between the lines. Last season with the Santa Cruz Warriors, Smailagic averaged d 9.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game as an 18-year old, playing his way into the Warriors' draft board.

Smailagic earned all-tournament first-team honors at the G League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas last week, giving Kerr credence in his decision early Friday night.

"I was so excited," the rookie admitted. "I didn't expect him to choose me in the first quarter. I was a little bit nervous but after the first bucket, I was ready to play."

Though Smailagic's performance was encouraging, the team still views the teenager as a long-term project. But as the "Bucket Man" showed Friday, his time could come sooner than later.

"He did his job," Green said. "I think he has a very promising future. He was dying to get out there and he played well. I'm extremely happy for him."

