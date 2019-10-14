Warriors' Alec Burks describes how Steph Curry is just 'different'

Alec Burks thought he would play the 2019-20 NBA season in a Thunder uniform.

But after Oklahoma City traded Paul George to the Clippers, the franchise allowed the guard to explore other options. Ultimately, Burks signed with the Warriors, and he hopes to provide some instant offense off the bench.

You know who else provides instant offense? Wardell Stephen Curry II.

And after practice Sunday, Burks was asked about the two-time NBA MVP.

"He's different. I don't know what he got. He's different," Burks told reporters. "Just playing against him for seven or eight years and then actually being around him every day -- playing pickup with him, scrimmaging with him -- he's in a different type of mode right now.

"He's locked in. It's great to be apart of, not against."

The Timberwolves certainly agree with Burks.

Despite the fact that Curry arrived at Chase Center 20 to 25 minutes later than he usually would on a game day, he dropped 40 points on Minnesota in Golden State's preseason win Thursday night.

The three-time NBA champion shot 14 for 19 overall and 6 for 9 on 3s, and dished out six assists in just 25 minutes.

Yeah, that's pretty locked in.

"[He] makes everybody else's job easier, man. He's just unreal," Burks added. "I don't know how to explain him. He can do so many things on the basketball court, and that opens up a lot for other people because of the attention he draws just being on the floor.

"I can't wait to actually suit up in a game with him."

Speaking of opening things up for his teammates ...

Omari Spellman made 44 3s in 46 games (34.4 percent) last year as a rookie with the Hawks. If/when teams double Steph off the high ball screen, it's imperative for Omari to make them pay for leaving him this open pic.twitter.com/WR3xqi8Yrb — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) October 11, 2019

Teague and Covington were scared of Steph getting open, which led to Jordan Poole being wide open for 3 pic.twitter.com/CZreKRedxH — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) October 11, 2019

[RELATED: Kerr not a fan of challenge rule; Steph finds it 'interesting']

Don't worry, Alec. The rest of us are in awe, too.

Steph Curry with the driving left handed layup high off the glass and over the shot blocker. Do people understand how hard this is? pic.twitter.com/zeXrJZPSej — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) October 11, 2019

Too easy for Steph 😱 pic.twitter.com/7EGuRGbpqY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 11, 2019

Welcome to the club.

