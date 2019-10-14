Warriors' Alec Burks describes how Steph Curry is just 'different'

Drew Shiller
NBC Sports BayArea

Alec Burks thought he would play the 2019-20 NBA season in a Thunder uniform.

But after Oklahoma City traded Paul George to the Clippers, the franchise allowed the guard to explore other options. Ultimately, Burks signed with the Warriors, and he hopes to provide some instant offense off the bench.

You know who else provides instant offense? Wardell Stephen Curry II.

And after practice Sunday, Burks was asked about the two-time NBA MVP.

"He's different. I don't know what he got. He's different," Burks told reporters. "Just playing against him for seven or eight years and then actually being around him every day -- playing pickup with him, scrimmaging with him -- he's in a different type of mode right now.

"He's locked in. It's great to be apart of, not against."

The Timberwolves certainly agree with Burks.

Despite the fact that Curry arrived at Chase Center 20 to 25 minutes later than he usually would on a game day, he dropped 40 points on Minnesota in Golden State's preseason win Thursday night.

The three-time NBA champion shot 14 for 19 overall and 6 for 9 on 3s, and dished out six assists in just 25 minutes.

Yeah, that's pretty locked in.

"[He] makes everybody else's job easier, man. He's just unreal," Burks added. "I don't know how to explain him. He can do so many things on the basketball court, and that opens up a lot for other people because of the attention he draws just being on the floor.

"I can't wait to actually suit up in a game with him."

Speaking of opening things up for his teammates ...

Don't worry, Alec. The rest of us are in awe, too.

Welcome to the club.

