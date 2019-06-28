Warriors agree to multiyear contract extensions with Bob Myers, Rick Welts originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Two days before NBA free agency opens, the Warriors locked up two key members of the organization.

Golden State agreed to multiyear contract extensions with president of basketball operations/general manager Bob Myers and president Rick Welts, the team confirmed Friday.

"We feel that Rick and Bob are two of the best leaders in professional sports and, quite honestly, in any line of business," Warriors co-chairman and CEO Joe Lacob said in a statement released by the team. "Their vision, creativity and humility are characteristics that have enabled the Warriors, and them personally, to accomplish terrific heights in this business. These extensions reflect those achievements. We're extremely grateful for their contributions and are proud that they will continue to lead our organization as we move into Chase Center."

Myers joined the Warriors in April 2011 as assistant GM and was promoted to GM one year later. He was named NBA Executive of the Year in 2015, promoted to president of basketball operations in September 2016 and named Executive of the Year again in 2017.

Myers is universally viewed as one of the top executives in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers were said to have wanted to interview Myers after Magic Johnson abruptly resigned as LA's president of basketball operations. But Myers laughed off the notion of leaving the Warriors for the dysfunctional Lakers, and he now he'll continue to lead the Warriors into the next decade.

Welts joined the Warriors in September 2011 as president and chief operating officer. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year.

