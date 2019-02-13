Warriors adversary Enes Kanter announces he signed contract with Blazers originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

If you are a Warriors fan and were hoping to add Enes Kanter to the squad...

... well, sorry.

Kanter announced on Wednesday afternoon he is signing a contract with the Blazers.

Apparently, a lot of teams were in the mix for his services.

Blazers beat a crowded field for Kanter, including the Lakers, per sources. Kanter is an important addition for Blazers, where he'll play a good share of minutes. Portland signed Kanter to a $70M offer sheet in 2015, which OKC matched. https://t.co/1Qdd1Ff43G — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 13, 2019

Kanter -- who was traded from Oklahoma City to New York in the Carmelo Anthony deal back in the summer of 2017 -- was waived by the Knicks last week.

The 26-year old wasn't a fan of Kevin Durant leaving the Thunder for the Warriors, and the two have certainly expressed their differences over the last couple of years.

When Kanter left OKC, he had a message for his former Thunder teammates: "Please beat the Warriors for me."

Kanter's new team will host Durant and the Warriors tonight in Portland, but it seems unlikely that the big man will be in uniform.

