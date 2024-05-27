Warriors add Illinois playmaker in second round of latest Rookie Wire mock draft

Although the Golden State Warriors don’t have a pick in the first round of the upcoming NBA draft, Steve Kerr and Mike Dunleavy Jr. will have the chance to add a player when they hit the clock in the second round of the 2024 draft.

Heading into June’s draft, the Warriors currently have one pick, No. 52 overall, the No. 22 pick in the second round. As draft season heats up, mock drafts are beginning to release predictions for the 2024 edition of draft day at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

In the latest mock draft from Cody Taylor of Rookie Wire, the Warriors added a playmaker out of Illinois in the second round of the draft. At no. 52 overall, the Warriors selected 6-foot-10 forward Coleman Hawkins out of Illinois.

Via @RookieWire on Twitter:

https://x.com/RookieWire/status/1794639651052920961

Read Taylor’s full mock draft via Rookie Wire here.

Hawkins played four seasons for Brad Underwood with the Fighting Illini. In 2024, Hawkins earned All-Big Ten Third Team honors, averaging 12.1 points on 45.1% shooting from the field to go along with 36.9% from deep. Hawkins added 6.1 boards and 2.7 assists in 31.6 minutes per game last season with Illinois.

Hawkins helped lead Illinois to the Elite Eight in the 2024 NCAA Tournament before losing to eventual champion UConn.

The 2024 NBA Draft is set for June 26 in Brooklyn, New York.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire