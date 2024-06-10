Warriors add Akron’s Enrique Freeman in second round of latest BR mock draft

As the NBA Finals continue and the draft approaches, more mock drafts are beginning to be released with different predictions for the Golden State Warriors’ pick in the second round of the draft.

In the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman, the Warriors landed an intriguing and productive prospect out of Akron in the second round. With the No. 52 overall selection in the 2024 draft, Wasserman penciled Akron’s Enrique Freeman to the Warriors. According to Wasserman, Freeman was one of the most productive players during the scrimmage period at the NBA combine.

Via Bleacher Report:

The biggest riser of the predraft process so far, Enrique Freeman turned his Portsmouth Invitational play into a G League Elite Camp invite, where he earned a call-up to the NBA combine.

He wound up being one of the most productive players during scrimmages against projected second-round picks, impressing with his shooting range, post skill, finishing activity and rebounding.

Scouts believe he got himself drafted in Chicago. A second-round team will be willing to bet on his versatility, production at Akron and the story of a former walk-on.

Read Wasserman’s full mock draft here.

Freeman played five seasons at Akron, earning MAC Player of the Year last season with 18.6 points on 58.4% shooting from the field to go along with 12.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game as a senior. During the 2021-22 season as a sophomore, Freeman was also named MAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Freeman helped lead Akron to an NCAA Tournament berth in 2024. However, Akron was eliminated in the first round by the Creighton Blue Jays. Freeman tallied 21 points against Creighton in the round of 64.

The NBA draft is scheduled to begin with round one on June 25 in Brooklyn, New York. The second round will be the next day on June 26.

