Warriors achieved rare, historic feat by sweeping Jazz, Suns

Warriors achieved rare feat by sweeping Jazz, Suns

The Warriors knew their six-game homestand to close the regular season likely would define their playoff path. They also knew that winning the middle two games of that stretch, against the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns, would be no easy task for a team that was still trying to find its peak.

Losing both games was a possibility. A split would have been a gift. But the Warriors held on to narrowly beat the Jazz on Monday night at Chase Center, and followed that up with a come-from-behind victory against the Suns on Tuesday. In beating the Western Conference's top two teams on a back-to-back, the Warriors achieved a feat only two other teams in NBA history have accomplished.

The Warriors beat the Jazz and Suns (both of which had a win pct of at least .700) on back-to-back nights.



They are the third team to beat opponents with a win pct of .700 or better on back-to-back nights since 1975 (min. 50 GP).



(h/t @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/KNRQJaj5iq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 12, 2021

Pretty, pretty good.

Indeed, the Warriors finally are peaking at the right time. With two games left in the regular season, Golden State is 37-33 and currently in eighth place in the conference. If the season ended today, the Warriors would face the Los Angeles Lakers in the first play-in tournament game.

After spending a half-decade atop the NBA world, the Warriors now find themselves punching upward entering the playoffs.

It's a role that fits them quite well, though.

"For a second there we were the hunters, then we turned into the hunted for five, six years. And now, we’re hunting again," Draymond Green said following the win over the Suns. "That's always a fun position to be in when you're hunting going after everyone else. Obviously, we have experience with both but I love hunting. It's fun."

And these Warriors just proved they can be quite dangerous hunters when stalking the best in the NBA.

