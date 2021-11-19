Warriors accomplish franchise history in comeback win vs. Cavs

Warriors make franchise history with comeback win vs. Cavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors found themselves in a hole Thursday night in Cleveland against an undermanned Cavs team.

Golden State slept-walked through the first three quarters against a Cavs team without Evan Mobley, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen, finding itself trailing 81-68 entering the fourth. But, as he so often does, Steph Curry came alive late, scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Warriors to a 104-89 win.

In doing so, the Warriors became the first team since the 2015 Detroit Pistons to enter the fourth quarter trailing by at least 13 points and win by 15 or more. Thursday night was the first time the Warriors have ever accomplished the feat in franchise history, per Elias Sports Bureau.

Per Elias: It's been six years (Pistons, Nov 2015) since an NBA team entered Q4 trailing by at least 13 and won by at least 15.

The Warriors in Cleveland tonight accomplished that feat for the first time in franchise history. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) November 19, 2021

Curry's fourth-quarter barrage will get all the headlines, but the Warriors star pointed to the team's defense as the main reason for the comeback. Golden State held Cleveland to just eight points in the final frame.

"The only reason that we opened the game up is we went on a 13-0 run and they struggled to score and through 36 minutes, we really struggled to get stops and then force them into tough looks and we were playing against set defense the whole night, and they had a lot of energy, they're playing well, so fourth quarter, we just let it go, intensity and focus on the defensive end, that unit was unbelievable. That was a real good, feel-good win," Curry told Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike postgame.

Story continues

The Warriors now are 13-2 on the season and look like the most complete team in the league. That they are doing all of this without Klay Thompson and James Wiseman speaks to the depth and talent on the roster Bob Myers assembled.

As for Curry, well, the early NBA MVP front-runner continues to leave everyone shaking their head in amazement.

"Nothing surprises me anymore, and yet I'm amazed if that makes sense," Kerr said after the win vs. the Cavs. "It's still incredible to watch, but you sort of expect it. That's what greatness is about ... you sort of expect something to happen and then he does it and you're just in awe."