Warriors absolutely not trading James Wiseman

And no, they’re not trading him. There will always be rumors floating or suggestions made that the Warriors can get better immediately if they put Wiseman on the trade market. Good players will become available that might fit the Warriors’ style. Nobody is sure what Wiseman can give the Warriors this season while they strive for the fourth title of this era. But the Warriors aren’t trading Wiseman. They absolutely are not.

Source: Tim Kawakami @ The Athletic

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

James Wiseman, coming up on 8 months post-surgery, is not expected to be active with Warriors until some time in 2022 pic.twitter.com/5BUhaEhJw7 – 4:21 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

So like, Wiseman, Kuminga, and a first for Myles Turner should definitely be offered. The Warriors need a big body they can trust, not just to match up with Jokić but also Deandre Ayton. – 1:12 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

James Wiseman is about to hit the eight-month mark post meniscus surgery and isn’t scrimmaging yet. What’s the concern level about the elongated recovery time? theathletic.com/3002359/2021/1… – 10:32 AM

