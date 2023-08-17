Warriors' 2023-24 schedule released by NBA, with game dates, times originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

It’s almost time for the 2023-24 NBA season to begin, and Dub Nation now has an idea of what’s in store for their Warriors.

The NBA released its regular-season schedule Thursday, with all 82 games laid out from October to April, including 70-plus that will air on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors' 2023-24 schedule ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/iLXV6Z1TLj — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 17, 2023

The Warriors will open the season at home against former teammate Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. PT at Chase Center. It could be Durant’s first game back in the Bay since leaving the Warriors in 2019, and it marks the 18th time in the last 22 years that the Warriors will open the regular season at home.

The Warriors’ first road game won’t be too far from home, though, as they’ll travel 86 miles northeast to Sacramento for a rematch with the up-and-coming Kings, whom they faced in last season's Western Conference first-round playoff series, on Oct. 27 at Golden 1 Center. It won’t take long for the Northern California neighbors to play again, too, as the Kings will make their way to Chase Center on Nov. 1.

Golden State will open the season with seven of its first nine games on the road.

The Warriors will have their first shot to face the team that eliminated them in last season's playoffs when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 27.

All weekday home games will tip off at 7 p.m. PT, and weekend home games will start at 5:30 p.m. PT, except for two nationally televised games on Feb. 25 (4 p.m.) against the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets and April 14 (12:30 p.m.) against the Utah Jazz.

Golden State will play 15 of 20 home games from Dec. 28 to Jan. 30, including 10 games at Chase Center in January. Its longest homestand is a seven-game stretch from Dec. 19 to Jan. 10, and the team also has a six-game homestand from Nov. 11 to Nov. 20.

The team’s longest road trip of the season runs from March 24 to April 4, playing seven games in 12 days.

The Warriors will play their 12th consecutive Christmas Day game, as they head to Denver to face Nikola Jokic and Co. It will be the first time the teams meet on Christmas Day. The Warriors also will play on Easter Sunday, March 31, against the Spurs in San Antonio.

Golden State will play 15 back-to-back sets, of which six are home-home matchups on Nov. 11-12, Dec. 22-23, Jan. 4-5, Jan. 24-25, Feb. 22-23 and March 6-7. The Warriors have seven sets of away-away back-to-backs.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast