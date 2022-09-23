Warriors 2022 training camp preview: JaMychal Green's role

What Dubs fans can expect from JaMychal Green in 2022-23 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

JaMychal Green’s 3-point shooting percentage last season, 26.6, represents a tale of woe, of a man failing to meet his own historical standard.

But Green, who spent last season with the Nuggets, says the reason behind his poor shooting in Denver won’t be a factor next season, when he’s a member of the defending NBA champion Warriors.

“I had a wrist injury,” Green said last month as he was introduced to Bay Area media. “That [was a factor] with my shooting ... I was just fighting through some things last year and had a down shooting year. It's going to get up."

His deep-shooting numbers were ghastly and such a departure from his norm -- Green shot a cumulative 39.7 percent over the previous five seasons -- that it was evident something had gone awry.

It’s not surprising that he played through pain. Green’s reputation is that he is one of the toughest guys in the league, something that appealed to the Warriors, who in July made the 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward one of their veteran free-agent acquisitions after he took a buyout from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

2022-23 Expectations

The Warriors brought in Green, paying him the veteran’s minimum ($2.63 million), to fill backup minutes at power forward but also likely play at center in some small-ball lineups. He has done both over his eight-year career.

Moreover, he will bring the sort of junkyard-dog mentality that Golden State lost with the departures of Juan Toscano-Anderson (Los Angeles Lakers) and Gary Payton II (Portland Trail Blazers).

That’s why Warriors coach Steve Kerr reached out when Green became available. It’s also why Draymond Green, who has known JaMychal for more than a decade, picked up his phone to let him know why he was wanted.

Ideally, Green would fill the shoes vacated by the departure of Otto Porter Jr. That is, play decent defense, grab some rebounds and drain 3-balls at an efficient rate; OPJ last season shot 37.0 percent from distance.

There is, however, a crucial difference between the two. Porter’s injury history, particularly with his left leg and foot, made it prudent for the Warriors to rest him on one portion of back-to-back sets. He missed 19 regular-season games and three more in the postseason. Green is a lineup regular.

Aside from sitting out eight games last season due to health and safety protocols, Green missed only seven games due to injury. His availability is one of the reasons the Warriors were interested.

With so many young players -- six under the age of 25 -- holding guaranteed contracts, Green, 32, has additional value as a veteran. And with 38-year-old Andre Iguodala's decision to return, Green is one of just two reserves over 25.

If Green plays 15-20 minutes a night, stays healthy, delivers on his usual scoring efficiency and makes his presence felt on the defensive end, he will be another solid contributor plucked on the cheap.

