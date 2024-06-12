Warrior Games will host hundreds of wounded and injured veterans for week of sports competitions

The 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games is returning to Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex for the second time.

The DoD Warrior Games, hosted by the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, kicks off on June 21.

Athletes from around the world will compete in adaptive sporting events, such as basketball, cycling, archery, and volleyball.

The commander of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, Gary Brito, said the event helps bring together extraordinary warriors and showcases their spirit and resilience.

Read: Orlando Magic 2024 preseason schedule released

“Their participation in these adaptive sports competitions is a testament to their strength and determination,” Brito said.

Audiences across the globe are invited to watch the games.

More information about the 2022 DoD Warrior Games can be found here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.