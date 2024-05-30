Warrington prop Philbin to miss Challenge Cup final

The Warrington-born Joe Philbin has been with Wolves his entire career [Rex Features]

Warrington Wolves prop Joe Philbin will miss the Challenge Cup final after being ruled out for 10 weeks with a thigh injury.

The club say Philbin, 29, has had successful surgery on his adductor after suffering the injury during the recent 16-8 win against Catalans Dragons.

Wolves will face Wigan Warriors at Wembley on Saturday, 8 June after thrashing Huddersfield 46-10 in the semi-final.

They will first play the same opposition in a home Super League match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium this Saturday.