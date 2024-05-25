Warrington end Catalans' unbeaten home run

George Williams scored the first try for Warrington, who have now won nine of 12 Super League games this season [Getty Images]

Catalans (2) 8

Tries: Davies Goals: Mourgue 2

Warrington (2) 16

Tries: Williams, Ashton Goals: Thewlis 4

Warrington Wolves climbed level on points with St Helens at the top of Super League after a 16-8 win over Catalans Dragons at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Defences were on top throughout, but tries from George Williams and Matty Ashton proved crucial to ending Catalans' unbeaten home league record this season.

Josh Thewlis' quality with the boot was also key, as he kicked three penalties and one conversion from two.

Tom Davies' late try kept Catalans competitive, but Warrington held on for a fourth straight win in all competitions.

More to follow.

Catalans: Mourgue; Davies, Romano, Ikuvalu, Johnstone; Abdull, Fages; Navarrete, Da Costa, Bousquet, Sims, Sironen, Garcia.

Interchanges: Nikorima, Seguier, Satae, Dezaria.

Sin-bin: Davies (17)

Warrington: Dufty; Thewlis, King, Tai, Ashton; Williams, Drinkwater; Harrison, Walker, Vaughan, Nicholson, Fitzgibbon, Currie.

Interchanges: Powell, Musgrove, Philbin, Wood.

Sin-bin: Fitzgibbon (31)

Referee: Chris Kendall.