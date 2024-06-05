Warrenton softball sees two first team all-league selections
A fourth-place finish in the 3A Special District 1 league saw Warrenton High School rewarded with two first-team selections and six total selections for all-league. Emma Smith finished off her high school career with a first-team selection. She was joined on the first team by leadoff hitter and base stealing wiz Sara Kornder.
League champions: Valley Catholic
Co-players of the year: Gaby Bauer, Valley Catholic, and Lacey Makinson, Rainer
Pitcher of the year: Mary Crosby, Valley Catholic
Coach of the year: Matt Coussens, Valley Catholic
Sportsmanship: Neah-Kah-Nie
First team
Gaby Bauer/Valley Catholic
Malia Groshong/Valley Catholic
Mary Crosby/Valley Catholic
Khloe Long/Banks
Jordyn Maller/Banks
Sydney Phillips/Banks
Lacey Makinson/Rainier
Delaney Fortelney/Rainier
Emma Smith/Warrenton
Sara Kornder/Warrenton
Ally Schimel/Corbett
Lily Schimel- Corbett
Second team
Gracie Rogers/Valley Catholic
Lorelei Schaal/Valley Catholic
Brylee Davis/Banks
Brooklyn Robinson/Banks
Miley Cook/Rainier
Kylie Altenhein/Rainier
Nicole Hudson/Rainier
Rylee Hill/Rainier
Natalie Pike/Warrenton
London O’Brien/Warrenton
Kiki Olson/Warrenton
Ella Holwege/Corbett
Lorelai Keefauver/Neah-Kah-Nie
Honorable mention
Sam Spiering/Valley Catholic
Caitlin Queen/Valley Catholic
Em Pitt/Valley Catholic
Allison Jacobs/Valley Catholic
Naomi Brown/Banks
Marla Gonzalez/Rainier
Taylor Johns/Rainier
Anjolena Wakefield/Warrenton
Carly Hardie/Corbett
Bella Austinson/Corbett
Grace Lambert/Neah-Kah-Nie
Kailyn Stinnett/Neah-Kah-Nie