Warrenton softball sees two first team all-league selections

A fourth-place finish in the 3A Special District 1 league saw Warrenton High School rewarded with two first-team selections and six total selections for all-league. Emma Smith finished off her high school career with a first-team selection. She was joined on the first team by leadoff hitter and base stealing wiz Sara Kornder.

League champions: Valley Catholic

Co-players of the year: Gaby Bauer, Valley Catholic, and Lacey Makinson, Rainer

Pitcher of the year: Mary Crosby, Valley Catholic

Coach of the year: Matt Coussens, Valley Catholic

Sportsmanship: Neah-Kah-Nie

First team

Gaby Bauer/Valley Catholic

Malia Groshong/Valley Catholic

Mary Crosby/Valley Catholic

Khloe Long/Banks

Jordyn Maller/Banks

Sydney Phillips/Banks

Lacey Makinson/Rainier

Delaney Fortelney/Rainier

Emma Smith/Warrenton

Sara Kornder/Warrenton

Ally Schimel/Corbett

Lily Schimel- Corbett

Second team

Gracie Rogers/Valley Catholic

Lorelei Schaal/Valley Catholic

Brylee Davis/Banks

Brooklyn Robinson/Banks

Miley Cook/Rainier

Kylie Altenhein/Rainier

Nicole Hudson/Rainier

Rylee Hill/Rainier

Natalie Pike/Warrenton

London O’Brien/Warrenton

Kiki Olson/Warrenton

Ella Holwege/Corbett

Lorelai Keefauver/Neah-Kah-Nie

Honorable mention

Sam Spiering/Valley Catholic

Caitlin Queen/Valley Catholic

Em Pitt/Valley Catholic

Allison Jacobs/Valley Catholic

Naomi Brown/Banks

Marla Gonzalez/Rainier

Taylor Johns/Rainier

Anjolena Wakefield/Warrenton

Carly Hardie/Corbett

Bella Austinson/Corbett

Grace Lambert/Neah-Kah-Nie

Kailyn Stinnett/Neah-Kah-Nie