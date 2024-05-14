Warrenton and Knappa athletes take to the track

Warrenton and Knappa track and field athletes traveled to Banks and Portland for their district championships. With berths at the state meet on the line, local athletes had one last opportunity to prove themselves and finish off the season strong.

Warrenton sees athletes qualify for stateWarrenton High School saw athletes in track and field events qualify for state with top two finishes at the district championships.

Brenna Qualm was the only individual track athlete to qualify for the state meet with top two performances in both the 100 and 200 meters. The 4 x 400 meter relay team of Addie Earl, Kimber Parris, Jamie Annat and Payten Buckelew also punched their ticket to Hayward Field with a second-place finish in the 4 x 400 relay.

On the boys side, Kaleb Earl qualified in the high jump, clearing 5’7.75. Earl finished in a three-way tie for first place with McKay Grossnickle, of Banks, and Eli Mandel-Klein, of Riverdale. Brian Xochipiltecatl just missed qualifying with a third-place finish in the discus, however his throw of 117’7 was a new personal best.

The girls saw two field athletes also punch their ticket. Olivia Lyons won the pole vault with a jump of 8’10.75, while Aleaha Seely won the javelin with a throw of 100’6.

Home team Banks was the victor for both boys and girls. Warrenton was fifth for the boys with a score of 58 and the girls were third with a score of 79.

Knappa athletes clinch spot at state

It’s becoming a yearly tradition to see Knappa High School boys distance runners representing the school at state and this year is no different.

Wyatt Jacobson will continue that tradition for the boys team after winning both the 1,500 and 3,000 meters at Portland Christian High School over the weekend. He will be joined by field performers Parker Stevens and Jasper Teague as individual qualifiers from Saturday.

Stevens won both the shot put and discus with impressive throws. Stevens set a new personal best of 148’8 over the weekend, which currently has him in second place for the entire 2A Division. Stevens only trails Korben Storns, of Gold Beach, heading into the state meet.

Teague capped off his freshman campaign with a second-place finish in the high jump earning him a place in Eugene. Teague jumped a personal best of 5’7.25 to book his spot.

Fellow distance runners Joshua Peterson and Oskar Peitsch ran fast enough in the 1,500 and 3,000 meters throughout the season to be named two of the four wild-card berths for the state meet.

Aemilia Graham clinched her spot in Eugene with a second-place finish in the 300 meter hurdles. Graham ran a personal best of 51.34 edging out Mili Estrada, of Portland Christian, at the line. Graham also will anchor the 4 x 400 meter relay team in Eugene after the foursome of Emma Jackson, Kendall Jackson, Faith Pedersen and Graham ran a personal best of 4:29.18 to finish second.

The Knappa girls 4 x 100 meter relay team with a time of 54.25 were the second of four wild-card berths for the sprinting relay.

In the field events Annabelle McDorman and Nadia Gremar had strong performances. McDorman and Gremar both set personal best throws in the shot put en route to second and third place finishes. McDorman edged out her teammate and claimed the coveted second spot as Gremar took home a pair of third-place finishes in both the shot put and javelin.

For the overall team scores the Knappa boys were seventh overall with a team score of 80, while the girls finished eighth with a team score of 69.