Warrenton falls to Marist Catholic

After wrapping up the league title, Warrenton High School baseball traveled to Beaverton on Tuesday for a game against 4A school Marist Catholic to conclude the regular season.

The Warriors were looking to test themselves against one of the top teams in 4A and get locked in for the state playoffs next week. Warrenton’s jump in competition got them as they fell 9-0 to No. 4 ranked Spartans.

Marist pitchers Drew Wooten and Aiden Hazen held the Warriors to just one hit in seven innings, while the bats roughed up both Talon McGrorty and Odin Wilson. The Spartans scored three runs in the first inning on a home run by Raith Huffman and never looked back. Marist tagged McGrorty for six runs in three innings and Wilson for three runs in two innings.

Astoria softball sloppy in loss to Yamhill-Carlton

Wednesday was one of those games you flush down the toilet and move on.

Astoria High School softball had an uncharacteristic poor game in the field as they made seven errors in their 3-2 loss to Yamhill-Carlton in nonleague action.

The Fishermen are playing a couple of nonleague opponents in preparation for the state playoffs. Astoria was looking to get revenge on the Tigers after losing 8-1 in the opening game of the season, but it wasn’t to be.

Astoria had a season high in errors and weren’t able to score enough runs to overcome the poor fielding.

Warrenton softball takes care of business

Warrenton High School softball took care of Neah-Kah-Nie on Tuesday afternoon.

The Warriors and Pirates finished up their regular season matchups with a double-header. Warrenton won game one 10-5 and game two 15-0.

Game one saw the pitching combo of Kiki Olson and Gracelyn Brown hold the Pirates to just one hit and the Warriors score 10 runs on 12 hits. Sara Kornder, Lucy Smith and Jaz Short all had multihit days for Warrenton.

Game two was over very quickly as the Warriors needed just three innings to dispatch the Pirates. Warrenton scored five runs in the first and nine runs in the second to win 15-0.

The Warriors had 10 hits, including multihit games from Emma Smith and Anjolena Wakefield, in the win.

Knappa softball upended by Nestucca

Nestucca High School proved to be a difficult matchup for the Knappa Loggers as the Bobcats took two out of three.

After the Loggers won in walk-off fashion on Monday, the Bobcats were victorious in both their home games 9-8 and 13-12 on Wednesday.

With the loss, Knappa finishes fourth in the 2A/1A Special District 1 league behind Willamina, Clatskanie and St. Paul with a league record of 13-8 and overall record of 15-10.