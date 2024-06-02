Warrenton baseball wins state championship in walk-off fashion

It took 30 years, but the Warrenton High School Warriors are kings of 3A baseball once again after a dramatic 6-5 victory over Brookings-Harbor.

Odin Wilson made sure his name will be in the Warrenton history books as his walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning on Saturday at PK Park at the University of Oregon in Eugene scored Tyson McGrorty and clinched the state championship for the Warriors.

“I was really happy with how we dealt with the game,” Warrenton head coach Lennie Wolfe said. “We got down early in the score but we didn’t get down on ourselves and did a fantastic job of continuing to battle. There wasn’t any doubt in our dugout of what we were going to do.”

To win a state title, teams need their stars to show up and carry the load. But oftentimes it’s the unsung heroes who end up winning a championship with their play. This was true on Saturday with Wilson.

The junior went from struggling in the beginning of the season to one of the Warriors best players down the stretch.

“Odin’s season really captures our team's season,” Wolfe said. “A lot of our key contributors down the stretch in the playoffs weren’t on the varsity roster to start the season. We used three freshman in the championship game and Odin was struggling at the beginning of the year, but kept working, and by the end was our hottest hitter."

Warrenton did what they have done all season — find ways to win. Warrenton survived a slugfest with No. 9 Brookings-Harbor.

The junior-led squad overcame every challenge put in front of them. They won the Coastal Range League — one of the toughest in all of 3A — took out defending state champion Banks in the semifinals and overcame a 3-0 deficit Saturday to hoist the trophy and finish the season 25-5.

Saturday was a team effort at the plate for the Warriors, as six out of the nine batters had hits, and seven out of nine reached base. Wilson was the standout at the plate, having two hits and knocking in the winning run with a clutch, bases-loaded single to left field. Brayden Greenawald led the team with two runs batted in.

On the mound, it was a team effort as Cam’Ron Daniels, Kaison Smith and Talon McGrorty all contributed to the win. Daniels started the game. Smith once again came on in relief and pitched over four innings. Then McGrorty, who was eligible for 25 pitches because of his pitch count, came in to get the three outs in the top half of the seventh inning.

For the eight juniors on the team, the state championship is the culmination of years of hard work. Most of the players have been playing baseball with each other since they were little and to win the state title together shows how much teamwork, friendship and leaving aside personal ambitions can help a team through adverse situations.

“I actually think our familiarity with each other had some drawbacks,” Wolfe said. “One of the biggest things that changed this year was what the boys' priorities were. What’s important to them in this point in their lives? We’ve gone from being a pretty selfish group into — what do we wanted to get out of sports and baseball? It became more about what do we want to accomplish as a group.”

With just one senior graduating and a talented freshman class, the future is bright for Warriors baseball.

“The kids will enjoy every bit of being a state champion but they love baseball and will continue to play,” Wolfe said. “I actually want them to slow down and take some time to enjoy this but knowing how much these kids love baseball makes this a lot more enjoyable.

“This town loves baseball, and seeing them come out in full force to cheer us on in Eugene meant the world to us,” Wolfe said. “Every kid dreams of winning the championship with a walk-off in the bottom of the inning and we got to live that dream on Saturday."

Warrenton's last state championship in baseball was in 1994, when the Warriors edged Jefferson 4-3 at Civic Stadium in Portland.