Warrenton baseball returns to final four

Warrenton High School baseball is back in the final four for the first time since 2019.

It’s been five years since the Warriors last made the state semifinals, so Saturday’s 7-2 victory against Valley Catholic was significant. The last time Warrenton made it this far they went on to lose in the state championship game to La Pine.

Warrenton baseball

Tyson McGrorty, left, and Talon McGrorty, center, shake hands as Warrenton heads into the dugout during their playoff win on Saturday.

The Warriors play in one of toughest leagues in 3A and were hoping they wouldn’t have to see any of the Coastal Range teams again. But when a league is strong, fate will see teams connect in the playoffs.

Due to rain, the game between the Valiants and Warriors was moved from Friday to Saturday. After a slow start, the Warrenton bats woke up, putting up three runs in the third and three runs in the sixth to get separation.

With Talon McGrorty unavailable to pitch due to throwing 90 pitches on Wednesday, the Warriors relied on Odin Wilson and Kaison Smith to get them through to the next round. Both pitchers grinded their way through the game, but made big pitches when they had to. Between the two of them, they walked 11 Valley Catholic hitters but only gave up one hit and two runs.

Smith, in particular, was really good. He relieved Wilson in the third inning and went the rest of the way. Smith gave up just one hit, one earned run and struck out five in his five innings.

“This year was the opposite of last year,” Warrenton head coach Lennie Wolfe said. “This year, we started slow and picked it up after a few innings. Kaison did a good job coming in as a relief pitcher and we got timely hits.”

A major theme all season has been the McGrorty brothers getting key hits when the Warriors need them. Saturday saw this theme play out once again. Talon McGrorty had a two-run double to open up the scoring after the Warriors loaded the bases against Valiants starter Trevor Yee. Then the bottom of the fifth inning saw Tyson McGrorty unleash a rocket down the left field line that found the shrubs past the fence. The hit extended Warrenton’s lead to 4-1 and they never looked back.

With the win, Warrenton will face league foe Banks. The Warriors and Braves split the season series, so Tuesday’s game will determine which team has the edge and goes to the state title game.

“This is our league season extended,” Wolfe said. "We have to play another league team. It seems like that’s all we do. It says something about the strength of our league that it takes other league teams to knock them out.

“Banks is a great team to play. They’re very well coached, well disciplined — you like playing teams that challenge you, so we’re excited about that.”