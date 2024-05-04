Warrenton baseball continues winning ways

The bats for Warrenton High School boys baseball seem to be warming up just in time for a playoff run.

The Warriors put on a show for their home crowd with five home runs in two home games.

Tuesday’s 24-3 victory over Corbett saw Blake Tingstrom and Brayden Greenawald clear the outfield fences. Tingstrom hit a grand slam, while Greenawald hit a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Warriors took advantage of Corbett’s wild pitching in their blowout victory. In addition to giving up seven hits, the Cardinals walked seven batters and hit nine.

The Warriors pitching staff pitched their second no-hitter in three games on Wednesday afternoon against Neah-Kah-Nie.

Talon McGrorty started the game and retired all nine batters he faced, striking out seven. Cam’Ron Daniels and Kaison Smith helped finish off the team no-hitter. The Warriors also added three more home runs. McGrorty, Smith and Odin Wilson all had home runs in Warrenton’s 11-4 victory.

Astoria hangs tough but runs out of gas

Through five innings on Wednesday, it was a pitchers duel between Astoria High School’s Merrick Benesch and Skyler Bjornstrom of St. Helens. The Fishermen were looking for a signature win against a top team in 4A and looked to have a chance being down just 1-0 going into the sixth inning.

St. Helens scored four runs in the sixth and chased Benesch from the game after he had thrown over 100 pitches. The Lions added another run in the seventh and Bjornstrom pitched out of a jam to keep the Fishermen scoreless and clinch a 7-0 victory for his team.

Garrett Hillard and Archer Hawkins were the bright spots at the plate against Bjornstrom. Hillard had a pair of singles and a walk, while Hawkins walked two out of his three plate appearances.

Tillamook gets even with Seaside

After losing the first game of the three-game series, Tillamook High School got even with Seaside on Wednesday. The Cheesemakers defeated the Seagulls 9-5.

Hayden Halsen, Tallen Kraushaar and Kai Toyooka drove in the runs for Seaside in the loss.

Scappoose completes sweep of Seaside

After being pushed to the brink of an upset on Monday, Scappoose High School softball handled Seaside on Tuesday.

The Indians took advantage of eight errors from the Seagulls and cruised to a 13-1 victory. Scappoose held Seaside to just one hit and moved to the top of the Cowapa League.