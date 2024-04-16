Warrenton baseball, Astoria softball dominate

Warrenton High School baseball kept rolling with a 13-0 victory against Catlin Gabel High School on Thursday. The Warrenton Warriors had a five-run third inning and a seven-run fourth to put the game out of reach.

With the weather again being a factor, the Warriors took advantage of wild pitches and errors by Catlin Gabel. The Warriors had just four hits for the second straight game, but scored seven runs courtesy of errors and wild pitches to win the game in five innings.

Astoria softball

Astoria’s Aryana Adams at bat during Thursday’s game against Seaside.

Warrenton’s pitching was lights out again. Odin Wilson, Kaison Smith and Mason Bell combined to one hit in just 62 pitches.

Efficient pitching like this will help keep the train rolling for Warrenton. Wilson needed just 24 pitches in 2 1/3 innings, and Smith was efficient throwing just 19 pitches in 1 2/3 innings.

Bell, with the help of a double play ball, got out of his inning with just 19 pitches.

Astoria softball crushes Seaside

Astoria High School softball kept their momentum going after the big win Tuesday against St. Helens High School with a 14-2 victory against Clatsop County rival Seaside High School on Thursday.

The Astoria Fishermen started fast, scoring five runs in the first and never looking back. Astoria scored at least two runs in every inning to win the game in five innings.

Maddie Wilkin saw 14 runs and made quick work of the Seagulls lineup, needing just 69 pitches in her five innings of work.

At the plate, Wilkin, Taryen Wray and Kate Barendse did much of the damage for the Fishermen. The three combined for 11 of the 14 RBIs for Astoria and nine of the 17 hits.

Wilkin was 2-4 with four RBIs, Wray was 4-4 with three RBIs and Barendse was 3-3 with four RBIs.

Warrenton softball unable to grab momentum

After the victory against Corbett High School and the return of head coach Staci Miethe, the Warrenton High School softball team was looking to gain some momentum in league play.

It wasn’t meant to be. The Warrenton Warriors fell 7-4 to the league-leading Valley Catholic High School. Valley Catholic came into the game with a perfect 3-0 league record and 4-3 record overall. The game was a back-and-forth contest that was tied after five innings.

The Valley Catholic Valiants scored runs in each of the last two innings to take the lead and never gave it back.