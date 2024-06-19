Warren Zaïre-Emery frustrated with his role in France squad

According to information from L’Équipe, Warren Zaïre-Emery (18) has allegedly become frustrated over his place in the midfield hierarchy for France.

There is fierce competition for places throughout the France selection and the case is no different in midfield where there is a clear pecking order, and one that Zaïre-Emery finds himself at the bottom of.

Didier Deschamps has gone with a three-man midfield at the Euros with N’Golo Kanté (33), Antoine Griezmann (33), and Adrien Rabiot (29, likely filling in for Aurélien Tchouaméni (24) as the Real Madrid man recovers from his injury).

After them Youssouf Fofana (25) and Eduardo Camavinga (21) will play a supporting role off the bench, leaving Zaïre-Emery as the last selection, and someone who is likely in the squad as a complementary player rather than a candidate for significant minutes.

Warren Zaïre-Emery allegedly let slip his frustration

L’Équipe allege that the young Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has let slip his frustration in the camp at his situation, with the teenager keen to be an option rather than making up the numbers for the squad.

