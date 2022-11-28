Warren Washington talks Arizona State’s win vs. Alcorn State
Arizona State student-athlete Warren Washington joins Pac-12 Networks' Matt Muehlebach after the Sun Devils' victory over Alcorn State on Sunday, Nov. 27 in Tempe. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.